Get started making music

In these lessons, you'll learn the basics of music making. No prior experience or equipment is required; you'll do everything right here in your browser.

To get started, check out the boxes below. Each one contains a small piece of music. Click a box to turn it on or off.

After playing with these boxes for a while, you'll discover certain combinations that you like. Many types of music are created in exactly this way — by mixing and matching small musical ideas to make interesting combinations, and then changing those combinations over time.

Now you've combined pre-made musical patterns. Next, you'll make some patterns of your own.